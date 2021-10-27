JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

TRST stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,865 shares of company stock worth $128,657. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

