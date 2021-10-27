JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Amundi acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $593,484,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.67. 201,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The firm has a market cap of $504.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.