JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.
Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
