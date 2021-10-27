JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NHYDY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 205,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,277. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

