JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 207,607 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of FutureFuel worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,708 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 34.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 78.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

