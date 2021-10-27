JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,532 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 492,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,433 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 46,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4,309.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.