JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 84,758 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Vital Farms worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 65.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 132,421 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 75.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1,338.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,834,447.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

VITL opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.10. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.