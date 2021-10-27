JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,867 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

