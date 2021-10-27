Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Volume Hits $1.86 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $1.86 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00209862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00098650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.