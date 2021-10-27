Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €44.72 ($52.61) and last traded at €43.54 ($51.22). 210,489 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.98 ($50.56).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.