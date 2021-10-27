JUST (JST) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $165.24 million and $524.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

