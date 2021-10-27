K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Up 1.2%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349.75 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 349 ($4.56). 16,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 84,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K3C. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 352.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.44. The stock has a market cap of £255.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.