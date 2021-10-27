Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Tops $3.61 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $146,867.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00001933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,164,078 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

