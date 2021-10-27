Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

