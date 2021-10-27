KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 3,242.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.81% of KemPharm worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KemPharm by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. KemPharm, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of KemPharm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

