Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,238,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 241,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,667,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 205,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,003,000 after purchasing an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,031,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

