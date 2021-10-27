Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KPELY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.19. Keppel has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

