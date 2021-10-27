Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,086,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346,140 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.18% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,588,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,004,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,509,000 after acquiring an additional 673,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,040,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,738,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,172,000 after acquiring an additional 820,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after buying an additional 1,094,686 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

