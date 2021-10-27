Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Trading Down 0.2%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 82,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 436,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

