Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Kilroy Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.740-$3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.

NYSE:KRC traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,020. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

