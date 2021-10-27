Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Insider Jeffrey P. Melucci Sells 10,528 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.24. 79,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $144.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

