Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 591.1% in October

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 591.1% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kingfisher stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 63,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,913. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is an increase from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

