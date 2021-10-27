KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.39% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,516,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after buying an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $264,408,000 after buying an additional 903,560 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $77.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

