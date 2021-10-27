KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.225-$2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.23 billion.KLA also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $4.950-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.01. KLA has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $375.05.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

