Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.50 on Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and $121.72 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020187 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,707,225,069 coins and its circulating supply is 2,517,141,813 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

