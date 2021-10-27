Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Reaches $55,224.50

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Knekted has a total market cap of $55,224.50 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00210225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 783,210,551 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

