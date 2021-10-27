Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.87% of Knowles worth $197,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.