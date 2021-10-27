Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,676. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

