Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KOTMY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Koito Manufacturing Company Profile

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.