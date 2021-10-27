Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KOTMY traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
