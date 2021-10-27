KOK (KOK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.86 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. KOK has a total market cap of $312.15 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.91 or 0.00004939 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

