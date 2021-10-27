Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHNGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

KHNGY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.25. 6,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,503. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

