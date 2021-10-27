Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$14.95 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Get Kungsleden AB (publ) alerts:

About Kungsleden AB (publ)

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kungsleden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.