Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,256. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $886.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.