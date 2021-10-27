Lamden Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $61.98 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 233.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

