Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDSCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.4666 dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

