Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.83

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and traded as high as $33.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.