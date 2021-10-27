Lead Wallet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $60,742.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $60,742.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.13 or 1.00439907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.06742255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

