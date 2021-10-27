Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 97.9% in October

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.46. Legrand has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.