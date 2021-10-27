Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0237 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00209535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

