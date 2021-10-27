Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.76

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76 and traded as high as $55.06. Linamar shares last traded at $55.06, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on LIMAF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

