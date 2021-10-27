Linear Market Cap Hits $180.04 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Linear has a market cap of $180.04 million and $39.07 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00210967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00098756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

