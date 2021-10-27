Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 276,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,318. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.
Lithium Company Profile
