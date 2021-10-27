Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 95.9% in October

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the September 30th total of 556,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM remained flat at $$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. 276,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,318. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

