Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Announces Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.960 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.80-2.96 EPS.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.27. 2,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,255. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $301.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

