Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $285.42, but opened at $300.25. Littelfuse shares last traded at $298.34, with a volume of 445 shares traded.

The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,502,000 after acquiring an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 101,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.81.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.