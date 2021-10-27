Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LIVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 43,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -1.25. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. It develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

