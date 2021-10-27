Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LIVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 43,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,489. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -1.25. Live Current Media has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Live Current Media
