Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $466,815.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,678,590 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.