Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.65% of Lockheed Martin worth $678,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.17.

Shares of LMT opened at $331.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.