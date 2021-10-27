Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after buying an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.17.

LMT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.