Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $123.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Logitech International stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

