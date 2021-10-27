Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 162,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,309,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.