Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

